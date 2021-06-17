Grant scheme for Northamptonshire businesses affected by pandemic extended

Businesses can still claim on the grant scheme.

A grant scheme for businesses in Daventry, Northampton and South Northamptonshire which have been affected by the pandemic will remain open until the end of the month.

The Additional Restrictions Grant administered by West Northamptonshire Council is aimed at businesses which were not legally forced to close, but are severely impacted by the restrictions.

Businesses such as those in the events sector or those which supply the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors and businesses outside of the business rates system which were forced to close, for example, market traders are eligible, as well as business owners who operate from home but have fixed business-related costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eligible businesses have until midnight on Wednesday June 30, 2021 to apply for an Additional Restrictions Grant of between £2,667 and £18,000 – with the amount awarded depending upon the business’s rateable value.

Councillor Malcolm Longley, cabinet member for finance at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We have a fund of almost £3 million in this scheme, and aim to help as many businesses as possible which have been affected by the restrictions, while keeping the individual grant amounts high enough to provide meaningful support.

“This funding is available for a limited time, so applicants must ensure that they provide accurate information, along with all documentary evidence required, in order for us to process their application.”