Grant-making charity unveils its Community Hero of the Week

Mummas of Northants provide wellbeing support to SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) children and their families.

The peer support group hosts safe and inclusive events and activities to encourage participants to socialise, relax and learn new skills.

Recent events have included a therapeutic clay session, and a series of women’s wellbeing circles. Right now, Northants SEND Mummas are currently planning their Summer Festival and summer stay and play sessions and workshops.

The Summer Festival will take place at Rectory Farm Community Centre on Saturday 12th July, to celebrate one year of the group’s existence and thank the SEND Mummas community for their ongoing support.

To support their ongoing work, Northants SEND Mummas were recently awarded a grant from the Randal Charitable Foundation Fund, which is managed by Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants.