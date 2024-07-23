Grand re-opening of national retailer in Northampton's Grosvenor Centre to take place this week following revamp
The Perfume Shop has undergone refurbishment to create a “new and improved experiential store” in between Next and Ernest Jones in the Grosvenor Centre.
According to the retailer, the new store is set to feature a brand-new layout and upgraded services including a digital scree and a personalised ribbon machine.
The grand re-opening will take place on Friday (July 26) and over the course of Friday and Saturday (July 27), the first 15 customers who make a purchase over £70 will be given a free bottle of fragrance.
Leanne, store manager at The Perfume Shop Northampton said: "As we prepare to open our new store in Northampton, we're thrilled to bring our love for fragrances to Grosvenor Shopping Centre.
"Our expert team is eager to provide personalised consultations and introduce the latest perfume collections in our new space.
"We're committed to delivering an exceptional shopping experience with unique services and sustainable practices that show our dedication to both our customers and the environment.”
The shop will continue to offer The Perfume Shop’s signature expert fragrance consultations, complimentary gift wrapping and a recycling service where customers can drop off used perfume bottles to receive 15 percent off their next purchase.
The nationwide chain, which this year celebrates its 32nd Birthday, will also be continuing to offer the hottest perfume launches, celebrity fragrances and classic designer scents, alongside its in-store team, offering expert advice.
