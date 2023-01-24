The Granary at Fawsley and thousands of other wedding professionals in the United Kingdom have just completed an unprecedented year for the industry - 2022 was the year of the 'wedding boom' following hundreds of thousands of delayed celebrations. Hitched.co.uk, a leading wedding planning platform and part of The Knot Worldwide group has announced the winners of the second annual Hitched Wedding Awards.These awards are based on reviews by couples who married in the past year. The Granary at Fawsley has won a Hitched Wedding Award in the Wedding Venues category.The Granary at Fawsley received a total of 27 reviews on their online storefront on Hitched.co.uk and a rating of 5.0 out of 5.0 determined by the couples who planned their weddings with them. As of today, they havereceived a badge on their Hitched listing, which recognises them as winners of the Hitched Wedding Awards 2023. This badge will serve as a marker of quality to the thousands of couples who use Hitched to book their wedding vendors.Last year's awards were special, but this year's edition holds even more value. In the words of José Melo, Vice President of Sales for Europe at Hitched.co.uk, “After two very difficult years of the pandemic for the sector,where professionals had to halt their activity and suffered great losses, this year we can finally talk about an edition where weddings were celebrated big. “The professionals have worked long hours, without weekends off and have extended the season during practically all of 2022. Therefore, above and beyond individual recognition, the celebration of the Wedding Awards 2023 seeks to serve as a tribute to all those professionals and businesses that gave everything to make the recovery of the industry a reality.”In addition to the annual objective of recognising the excellent service offered by wedding professionals in the United Kingdom, we have also added the objective of highlighting the incredible work of the professionals duringand after the pandemic.This year, with the boom in weddings, these awards were based on over 8.5 million couple reviews globally across The Knot Worldwide, a number that is growing continuously. With over 18,000 wedding businesses listedin the Hitched directory, the quality of service and level of customer satisfaction delivered by the winners cannot be underestimated. This is why the Hitched Wedding Awards is based entirely on reviews from real couples, whoenlisted these professionals to help plan their weddings. This is precisely why ”This award has become an industry reference and a guarantee for couples planning their wedding every year,” Melo says.The Wedding Awards include the following categories: Wedding Venues, Photographers, Videography, Music and DJs, Cars and Travel, Stationery, Favours, Decoration Hire, Mobile Bar Services, Photo Booth, Marquee & Tipi Hire, Speechwriting Services, Wedding Entertainment, Wedding Planners, Wedding Cakes, Catering, Bridal Shops & Jewellery, Groomswear Shops, Beauty, Hair & Makeup, Celebrants, Toastmasters, Honeymoons,Something Different and Others, and can be found in the complete list of winners here:https://www.hitched.co.uk/wedding-awards