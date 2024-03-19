Graffiti removal sees Northampton town centre given a spring clean

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Business owners and volunteers helped out during the event, organised by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) as part of the Great British Spring Clean on Friday, 15 March.

Teams began at All Saints Church and worked their way around key graffiti hotspots in the town centre, using specialist equipment donated by the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (OPFCC) to remove the anti-social tags and slogans daubed on buildings, benches and walls.

Mark Mullen, operations manager of Northampton Town Centre BID, said: “Anti-social graffiti is the scourge of town centres up and down the country. It is unsightly, ugly and does nothing to enhance the visual appeal of our high street.

The clean-up team helped remove dozens of graffiti tags from around Northampton town centre

“We are delighted to have seen such support for this particular clean-up and are grateful for the support of the OPFCC who provided everyone with specialist graffiti wipes, goggles and gloves that helped remove the tags and slogans that spoil the look of buildings around the town centre.”