Government announces Wellingborough firm's £23m investment in new Indian factory

Princess Anne visits Scott Bader in Wollaston last year

A Wollaston-based chemicals group is to expand its operations to India as part of a long-term investment plan.

Scott Bader will open a new £23m resins factory in India which will create 150 skilled manufacturing jobs.

The news was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is in India to ‘hail a new era’ in the UK and India’s trade, investment and technology partnership.

Mr Johnson says his visit to India will boost the UK’s collaboration with one of the world’s fastest growing economies. Yesterday (Thursday, April 21) he confirmed more than £1 billion in new investments and export deals, said to be creating almost 11,000 jobs across the UK.

Scott Bader, which has its headquarters in the heart of Wollaston, manufactures specialty resins and, adhesives at bases around the world.

The new Indian factory will supply top renewable energy companies in south-east Asia.

A statement from the company said: “Scott Bader, a global manufacturer with headquarters in the UK, recognises the significant opportunities in India and is committed to bringing industry leading composite and adhesive technology to its Indian customers for wind energy, electric vehicle battery technologies and light weighting in transport such as rail and infrastructure projects.

“It anticipates investing more than £20m (200 cores INR) over the next five years into India and expects to generate over 150 skilled manufacturing jobs in India with annual revenues of at least £30m (300 cores INR).

"In addition to its ‘Made in India’ strategy, Scott Bader hopes to use its investments in India to supply into the broader ASEAN region. It will continue to provide technical support services and supply specialist products from its UK and Dubai manufacturing sites which will continue to support employment in these areas.

Scott Bader supplies some of the world’s largest wind blade and electric vehicle manufacturers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "As I arrive in India today, I see vast possibilities for what our two great nations can achieve together. From next-generation 5G telecoms and AI to new partnerships in health research and renewable energy – the UK and India are leading the world.