Gourmet burger van launched during the ‘perfect storm’ in Northants was among first of its kind

A gourmet burger van, which was launched during the “perfect storm” in the pandemic, was among the first of its kind across Northamptonshire.

Moo Hatch describes itself as “not your usual burger van” and was named best takeaway in the county at the Northants Life Awards in 2023.

The business is located in Old Greens Norton Road in Towcester, as well as popping up at venues and events across the county, and specialises in handmade chuck steak burgers, premium breakfast rolls and baguettes.

Founder Tim Randle launched the business in November 2020, which he described as the “perfect storm”. After being made redundant, he saw it as the ideal time to give the business a go – especially as he was well-supported by his community.

“We offer premium, gourmet and handmade burgers, fries and breakfasts made with locally sourced ingredients,” said Tim. “There was hardly anybody doing it at the time.”

The business owner explained that existing food vans simply offered bacon rolls and not burgers of the calibre he wanted to bring to the market.

Moo Hatch’s breakfasts and burgers are available in Towcester on Thursdays and Fridays, and they also pop up at different pubs, breweries, venues and events across the county and beyond each week.

When asked what he believes his customers like most about the business, Tim had no hesitation in saying the quality and flavour of the produce they deliver.

“It’s also us as individuals and our service,” he continued. “Customers can talk to people who understand what we’re delivering. They can talk about the food and the quality.”

The team is also happy to accommodate their customers’ needs and all anyone has to do is ask.

Tim’s proudest achievement since launching Moo Hatch was being named best takeaway in the county at the Northants Life Awards in 2023, as well as making the final last year too.

Talking about his hopes for 2025, Tim concluded: “This year is really about survival and trying to maintain our consistent customer base. We want to see as many people as possible and stay relevant. Everyone knows times are hard.”

For more information on Moo Hatch, visit the business’ website here.