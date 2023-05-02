Google Digital Garage comes to Northampton offering businesses the opportunity to learn valuable skills

The high-profile event will be staged at the Vulcan Works in Northampton town centre, giving local businesses the chance to hear the latest hints and tips for online marketing in-person from Google themselves.

The Google Digital Garage session has been secured by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) following a number of successful online events delivered over the past 12 months.

BID Operations manager Mark Mullen said: “We are delighted to be able to bring a physical Google Garage to the town centre. The morning session will feature an overview of three of the most relevant sessions Google run for businesses online looking at social media strategy, analytics and getting your business visible on Google, before two new sessions will be presented live by Google employees; ‘Getting Started With Digital Advertising’ and ‘Creating Videos With YouTube’.

The Google Digital Garage is coming to Northampton

“The afternoon will feature one-to-one mentoring sessions and group sessions talking topics such as websites, Google analytics, business profiles and social media.

“It’s a fabulous opportunity for our businesses to put themselves in front of one of the world’s biggest companies and hear direct from the people that work at the forefront of digital marketing.”

The Google Garage will be held from 9am to 3pm on Friday, May 12.

Debbie Weinstein, managing director of Google UK and Ireland, said: “Digital technologies are truly transformative and can help businesses and individuals across the UK to increase their earnings, boost their productivity and unlock their full potential.

“As a former business owner myself, I understand how tough it is to know where to turn to for advice. That's why we’re providing hands-on support as part of our nationwide digital skills drive to equip more people with invaluable skills that help to create jobs and economic opportunities.”