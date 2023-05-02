News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
3 minutes ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
13 minutes ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
1 hour ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
2 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show

Google Digital Garage comes to Northampton offering businesses the opportunity to learn valuable skills

The Google Digital Garage is coming to Northampton for one of the internet giant’s first physical face-to-face events of 2023 – with business owners urged to sign up for their chance to chat face-to-face with digital marketing experts.

By Daniel OwensContributor
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:23 BST- 2 min read

The high-profile event will be staged at the Vulcan Works in Northampton town centre, giving local businesses the chance to hear the latest hints and tips for online marketing in-person from Google themselves.

The Google Digital Garage session has been secured by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) following a number of successful online events delivered over the past 12 months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

BID Operations manager Mark Mullen said: “We are delighted to be able to bring a physical Google Garage to the town centre. The morning session will feature an overview of three of the most relevant sessions Google run for businesses online looking at social media strategy, analytics and getting your business visible on Google, before two new sessions will be presented live by Google employees; ‘Getting Started With Digital Advertising’ and ‘Creating Videos With YouTube’.

The Google Digital Garage is coming to NorthamptonThe Google Digital Garage is coming to Northampton
The Google Digital Garage is coming to Northampton
Most Popular

“The afternoon will feature one-to-one mentoring sessions and group sessions talking topics such as websites, Google analytics, business profiles and social media.

“It’s a fabulous opportunity for our businesses to put themselves in front of one of the world’s biggest companies and hear direct from the people that work at the forefront of digital marketing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Google Garage will be held from 9am to 3pm on Friday, May 12.

Debbie Weinstein, managing director of Google UK and Ireland, said: “Digital technologies are truly transformative and can help businesses and individuals across the UK to increase their earnings, boost their productivity and unlock their full potential.

“As a former business owner myself, I understand how tough it is to know where to turn to for advice. That's why we’re providing hands-on support as part of our nationwide digital skills drive to equip more people with invaluable skills that help to create jobs and economic opportunities.”

This exclusive event is limited to 80 people. Registration will be managed on a first-come, first-served basis. To secure your place email [email protected]

Related topics:NorthamptonBIDGoogleYouTube