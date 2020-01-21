'Good to see another attraction in town': Readers seem to love plans for £3.2m 'adventure centre' coming to Northampton

The promise of trampolines, mini-golf, bowling and more all under one roof coming to Northampton centre has gone down a storm with readers.

A £3.2 million 'adventure centre' filled with loads to do plus food and drink is due to open in the 30,000sqft, former Gala Casino site at Sol Central on Marefair next month.

Trampolines are a big part of the Gravity Active Entertainment centre

The vast majority of people who commented on Chronicle & Echo's social media posts about Gravity Activity Entertainment's plans were in favour of the scheme.

Steve Kearns wrote: "It's about time this beautiful town had something, this is great news. Hopefully this is the start of a better future for Northampton."

Steff Suter added: "Good to see another attraction in the town," while Lauren Frost commented: "This looks really cool and is in a good location too!"

READ MORE: 'Bounciest trampolines, biggest ball pit in county' and much more at new £3.2m Northampton adventure centre

The Gravity Active Entertainment team in the upstairs of the new centre in Sol Central, which is still under construction

The new centre will be split over two floors: the first will feature 'Northamptonshire's bounciest trampolines and biggest ball pit', a Total Wipeout-style swinging arm and a Wafflemeister cafe.

Downstairs will be a New York City-themed mini-golf, darts and bowling area called Caddy Shack, with American food and drinks and a stage for open mic nights.

On Facebook, Lee Ives wrote: "Great news at last for the town. Let’s get Sol Central buzzing again"

Dawn Sansom commented: "This is great news for Northampton. Wishing them every success," and Louise Hartje put: "What a great idea can’t wait to see it in action!"

Visitors to the Gravity Active Entertainment centre will be able to play darts as well as bowling, mini-golf and five-a-side football

Many people on Facebook tagged their friends to suggest going to the centre together once it opens, expected to be in mid-February.

While Rachael Taylor said it would be great to have a trampoline park close to her family as they do not drive.

"Can't wait to take my children here maybe even book a birthday party as well," she added.

READ MORE: 'Bounciest trampolines, biggest ball pit in county' and much more at new £3.2m Northampton adventure centre