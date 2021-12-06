Going for gold - Daventry students bring home biggest medal haul ever in Taekwondo championships

More than 50 students joined competitors at the Skydome Arena in Coventry for the first major TAGB taekwondo championships in two years.

Daventry students won 11 gold medals, 21 silvers and 22 bronze. Woodford Halse students added to the tally with a further four golds, three silvers and two bronzes.

Instructor Mark Robson, of Daventry Tigers, said: "This was the biggest medal haul ever by local students in a national tournament, which attracted more than 1,200 competitors."

Alara Yildirim showed why she was selected to represent England recently by winning gold in Individual patterns and gold in the Individual sparring, and then added two silvers to her medal haul in team patterns and team sparring.

Jack O’Toole fought through a large red belt boys lightweight division to win his first national gold.

Gina Burgess of Woodford Halse reprised her double gold from three years ago, taking gold in the ladies red belt Individual patterns division and gold in the team patterns with Charlotte Easom and Daryl Dunkley.

Seren Whyte of Woodford Halse won silver in individual patterns, gold in team patterns and silver in tag team sparring.

Daventry and Woodford students who also brought home gold were: Isabel McDowell, Harry McDowell, Isla Boddington, Amelia Carpenter, Philippa Brain, Matilda Brain and James Lewington.

1. Gold for Jack O'Toole.

2. Seren Whyte shows off her skills.

3. Alara shows off her haul.