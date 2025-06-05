Gilt Edged launches logo printed hats with colour-changing properties
Here’s the magic behind it.
•Photochromic dyes or pigments are applied to the fabric of the hat.
•These dyes contain molecules that react to UV light, commonly found in sunlight.
•When UV light hits the molecules, they undergo a structural change, which alters their light absorption properties — making them appear coloured.
•Indoors or in the absence of UV light, the molecules revert to their original form, often colourless or a different colour.
Laura Smyth, Senior Marketing Executive – Gilt Edged Promotions:
“We’ve tried and tested these innovatively designed company branded hats…. and they really work. We’re over the moon to be able to extend our branded merch offering to festival planners – this is where we see them being used the most. Our customers can have their logo printed or embroidered.”