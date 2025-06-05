Gilt Edged launches logo printed hats with colour-changing properties

Close up of promo cap after seconds of being in sunlight

A Northampton business merch provider ‘Gilt Edged Promotions’ offers the world’s most stunning, technologically advanced promo hat - with built-in colour-changing properties.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s the magic behind it.

•Photochromic dyes or pigments are applied to the fabric of the hat.

•These dyes contain molecules that react to UV light, commonly found in sunlight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colour changing hat properties - before and after

•When UV light hits the molecules, they undergo a structural change, which alters their light absorption properties — making them appear coloured.

•Indoors or in the absence of UV light, the molecules revert to their original form, often colourless or a different colour.

Laura Smyth, Senior Marketing Executive – Gilt Edged Promotions:

“We’ve tried and tested these innovatively designed company branded hats…. and they really work. We’re over the moon to be able to extend our branded merch offering to festival planners – this is where we see them being used the most. Our customers can have their logo printed or embroidered.”