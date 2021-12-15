Gill puts heart and 'sole' into launch of new foot clinic in Daventry

Gill is looking forward to launching the new clinic.

The Elite Feet Podiatry Clinic is opening its doors from January and will be based within the Reach for Health Centre on the Stefen Hill Ground, Western Avenue on Tuesday, and Thursday afternoons.

The specialist clinic was conceived by the highly trained and skilled HCPC registered podiatrist, Gill Bromley, who recognised the need in Daventry for an accessible and well-equipped clinic that can provide cutting edge and highly effective treatment solutions and minor surgical procedures to resolve painful and distressing conditions affecting the lower limb.

Drawing on more than a decade of NHS and private podiatry experience, Gill’s dream was to offer a clinic where her expertise and clinical specialisms in biomechanics and rehabilitation, minor surgery, injection therapy and specialist treatments for stubborn verrucae could be offered alongside routine foot care to patients in Daventry and the surrounding areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gill said: "Many people put up with infections or foot pain because they just don’t know where to go or how to sort it out. Well-functioning feet are essential for an active life. Elite Feet Podiatry is committed to delivering the best treatment, advice, and education in a welcoming, safe, and comfortable environment. I couldn’t ask for a better location than being within The Reach for Health Centre who share the same values."

Wadge Grzelak, the Director of Reach for Health said: "We’re a centre dedicated to providing physical and mental health rehabilitation. Gill will be a very welcome member of the team.

"We are excited about the range of services she can offer."