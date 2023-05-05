Following the acquisition of Encore Personnel, an established and thriving Midlands and North recruitment agency established in 2002, of which Pete was MD, Gi Group has now successfully completed the merger of the two businesses.

Pete will now step into the role of MD Gi Group Staffing UK & Ireland, succeeding Paul Smith who dedicated almost two decades of his career to growing and cementing Gi Group’s presence across the country. Like Paul, Pete is an industry veteran who has spent 26 years working in the recruitment sector —the last 17 of which involved building Encore into the dynamic company that Gi acquired at the end of 2022.

Pete, who is known for his impressive track record in managing and uniting teams to achieve the very best of their potential, said: “I’m honoured to be taking the baton, as it were, from Paul who has demonstrated in the short time we have worked together how investment in and dedication to the people of Gi Group is the key to success in this very important role.

Pete Taylor, Managing Director Gi Group UK

“Having steered the Encore ship through some of the choppiest waters in our history, during the pandemic and its aftermath, I feel prepared for, whilst also incredibly humbled, to be taking on the responsibility of the position of MD for our now much larger, united business, which has the combined potential to change thousands of lives for the better.

“Gi Group is one of the most respected and forward-thinking HR and recruitment businesses in the world and I know that with the added talent, passion, diverse skill sets and experience of Encore’s consultants, we are now truly a force to be reckoned with. Our mission is simple: to help candidates find fulfilling and rewarding work, while supporting our customers to grow their businesses through, always evolving industry-leading recruitment and HR strategies and practices.

“The future is bright for Gi Group and I’m delighted to be playing a key role in mapping out the next chapter for an ambitious, bold and pioneering business with much potential to drive impactful change and innovation in the labour market.”

Gi Group operates more than 26 branches and 60 sites across the UK, employing 650 people nationally. It has established a branch in every major city in the UK with plans for further expansion over the coming months.

Paulo Canoa, Country Manager Gi Group UK, said: “This is a time of great change and great opportunity for our award-winning business. We wish Paul the very best and thank him for his 18 years’ service, having been with us from the very start and being instrumental in the development of the business from a small independent recruiter to where it is now, the second largest country in Gi Group globally.

“I am delighted to announce that Paul will be succeeded by Pete Taylor as MD Gi Group Staffing UK & Ireland. Pete is very experienced in both branch and site delivery models and comes with a wealth of experience in both blue and black collar recruitment across multiple disciplines. Pete is also a respected member of the industry who has been heavily involved with the REC and currently serves on the Exec Members Group of the ALP.

