Gi Group, one of the UK’s leading recruitment agencies, has announced it will be taking its new mobile recruitment van on a tour of the nation, with Northampton picked as its first destination.

The Gi Group van, in which job seekers can apply on the spot for a range of vacancies, will make an appearance in the city centre on Wednesday 10th May 2023. Northampton will be its first ‘on the road’ destination after the van’s debut at the largest trucking festival in the UK, TruckFest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The specialist recruitment agency, which operates more than 26 branches including one in Northampton on College Street Mews, has specifically designed the van for job seekers, and includes features such as an interactive jobs board and resources to provide valuable information and guidance to those looking for permanent or temporary employment in the manufacturing, logistics, industrial, pharmaceutical, and driving sectors.

Laura Stretton, Candidate Manager at Gi Group inside the Recruitment Van

Those looking for driving jobs will be able to make use of a texting hotline and a scannable QR code that takes them directly to the Gi Group website to search for available positions. Job seekers will also have the option to register on the spot to access hundreds of jobs.

Laura Stretton, Candidate Manager at Gi Group, commented: “We are very excited to launch our new mobile recruitment van and take our services on the road to help more people find work and explore new career opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our team of skilled consultants will be on hand to offer guidance, support and resources to job seekers of all ages and backgrounds. As a company, we are committed to making a difference in the communities where we operate and helping people build successful careers. Our van will help us to reach a wider audience and gives us another layer of flexibility to complement our established and growing network of bricks-and-mortar branches.”

Gi Group’s investment in the new van is part of the company’s commitment to provide people with the support they need to find work. With high unemployment rates in many parts of the country, Gi Group is dedicated to bridging the gap between job seekers and employers and providing valuable resources and guidance to those who need it most.