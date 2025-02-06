‘Get the media coverage you deserve’ – PR expert delivers keynote at Northamptonshire marketing meet

‘Get the media coverage you deserve’ – that was the title of a talk at a recent marketing networking event held in Northampton.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marketing experts from across the county gathered at the town centre’s Vulcan Works for The Marketing Meetup – a bi-monthly networking event for local people working in the world of marketing.

Jessica Pilkington, journalist and founder of PR and marketing company Pilkington Communications, was the keynote speaker at January’s event – sharing her expert tips on how to secure media coverage and how to use positive press headlines to raise the profile of organisations up and down the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elisha Horrocks, Host of The Marketing Meetup Northampton, Founder of CULT Marketingand Lecturer in Marketing at The University of Northampton, said: “Thank you Jessica for awonderful talk. We learned not just how to write a press release but how to identify a newsworthy angle, the importance of eye-catching excellent photography, how to build relationships with journalists and how to use positive press coverage to raise our profile and build ourbusinesses.”

The Marketing Meetup 2025

Jessica said: “Everybody and every organisation has a press worthy story, the art is identifying the news hook, reeling in the journalists with a brilliantly written press release and securing coverage in the publications and outlets your target audience read, view and listen to. I love little more than sharing this advice with others – thank you to The Marketing Meetup for having me. I can’t wait to attend your future events.”

Delegates from The Marketing Meetup gave their feedback and top tip takeaways:

John Henderson of Sara Penrose Ltd, said: “Valuable insight demonstrating where a careful focus on the type of content for PR helps get the results you expect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Garside, from Colpac, added: “This was a really insightful refresher on PR best practices, the importance of spending time on each element, and how to get the most out of coverage.”

Jessica Pilkington

Mel Barfield, award-winning copywriter and co-host of indie business club podcast, said: "Jessica had me kicking myself for not using press releases to promote my business yet. As always with The Marketing Meetup, I had a fantastic time with positively lovely humans. From now on, I'll make the most of all my business successes."

Silvia Coletto, The Paid Ads School, said: “Every time I come to The Marketing Meetup my to-do list just gets longer! Putting together a list of local journalists has just come back into my top five priorities.”

Nick Crawford of Twist Consultancy: “My biggest takeaway re PR - the picture is as important as the copy. Stop, think then shoot. It matters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kardi Somerfield, FridgeStreet, said: “Such a thought-provoking session - I came away with several things I can do with my business.”

The Marketing Meetup’s next event is on March 6th at the Vulcan Works in Northampton. It is being held in the lead-up to International Women's Day [8th March 2025], and the guest speaker will be Hannah Brady, Managing Director & Co-Founder at Northampton based marketing agency The Brady Creative.

Find out more about Pilkington Communications https://pilkington-comms.co.uk