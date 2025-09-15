A national gaming cafe will open inside a Northampton craft store next month, with events planned for the opening day.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Geek retreat, which describes itself as a ‘Geek Culture’ retailer, gaming cafe and events hub, will opens its doors inside Hobbycraft in Weedon Road Industrial Estate on Saturday October 25.

The opening is part of a partnership between Hobbycraft and Geek Retreat, which saw a similar opening in Chester earlier this year. Geek Retreat will move its Bedford store to Northampton Hobbycraft as the second opening within the partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Stevenson, store manager and Geek Retreat Bedford said: “I’m proud of what we’ve built at Geek Retreat in Bedford - while it’s bittersweet to close the store, I’m excited to lead our move to Northampton. It’s a brilliant opportunity to grow our communities, run even more events and continue offering the best in TCG and RPG. I’m looking forward to welcoming both familiar faces and new players to the space inside Hobbycraft.”

Geek Retreat is opening in Northampton Hobbycraft next month.

On opening day, the first 20 customers who arrive in cosplay will get free cake. There will also be a demo and learn-to-play tables for Pokémon, Lorcana, and Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons character-building stations, free face painting and a Dobble speed challenge.

The retailers says the Northampton store will offer a welcoming space where people can discover new hobbies, meet new people, and enjoy games, food, and creativity all in one place.

Jen Smith, COO at Geek Retreat added: “This partnership allows us to expand our product and event offering for our communities, while keeping everything Geek Retreat is known and loved for.”