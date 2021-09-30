Garden rescue team needed to help brighten environment for children in Flore

They are inviting green-minded businesses and volunteers to help brighten the outdoor area of the school.

Staff are reaching out to the wider community to get hands-on with the project to enable children to learn and grow in an exciting but safe environment..

Danielle Moriarty, early years educator, said: "Our pre-school is free flow which means children have the same amount of access outdoors as they do indoors.

"Our outdoor area is in desperate need of a revamp. We are even going to contact Charlie Dimmock and the Rich brothers from Garden Rescue to see if they can get on board with our makeover."

She said any support in time or donations would be appreciated by staff and the children who attend the setting.

"Being charity based we need some kind, generous landscapers and garden centres to help facilitate this," added Danielle.

"We will pay kindly in smiles, tea and coffee and the fact that our children will have endless hours of play in a wonderful outdoor space."

Danielle added: "It would mean the world to us."

Flore Pre-School is a 'home from home' setting for the children. Staff allow children to use the resources around them to extend their learning and imagination.

Can you help brighten the children's environment in Flore? Please contact [email protected]

