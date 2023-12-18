Futures brings warmth to the community this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Futures Housing Group colleagues have donated over 100 coats to the community in a bid to help those who don’t have a winter coat this season.

Staff from the East Midlands based housing association gathered a grand total of 115 coats to donate to support groups in local communities. Bags bursting full of coats for all ages, sizes and weathers were handed over to Infinite Wellbeing CIC, Heanor, Oscari Church of Christ, Riddings and the Hope Centre, Northampton.

Rebecca Patrick, Director at Infinite Wellbeing CIC said: “It’s so generous and amazing that Futures has done this. It will really benefit the community as so many people are having a hard time at the minute, so it’s lovely to be able to just do something for them.”

Traci Gibson, Organiser at Oscari said: “The donation is absolutely incredible. We have people who visit us in bad weather without a coat, even in the snow, so I know there’ll be people who’ll come again and now get to leave with a coat. It’s going to make such a difference.”

The Hope Centre has several community larders across Daventry and Northampton where it will spread the donated coats across. The Hope Centre said: “Thank you so much for your coat collection. We’re always looking for warm items of clothing and your coats will come in very handy.”