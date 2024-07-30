Future of Northampton cinema confirmed as Cineworld announces restructuring plan – six sites set to close
On July 26, Cineworld revealed its strategy to address rising operational costs and restore profitability across its UK operations. As part of this plan, the cinema chain will renegotiate rental agreements and close six locations deemed commercially unviable, including sites in Glasgow Parkhead, Bedford, Hinckley, Loughborough, Yate, and Swindon Circus.
For Northampton residents, there is no immediate threat to the Cineworld cinema at Sixfields. The restructuring plan will not affect cinemas outside of the UK, and all Cineworld locations, including Northampton, will remain open and operational throughout the process. A Cineworld spokeswoman confirmed: "Cineworld Northampton remains open as usual."
The restructuring aims to reduce costs, secure additional funding, and invest significantly in UK cinemas. Cineworld says it will also consult with employees from the affected sites and offer redeployment opportunities to nearby locations.
The restructuring plan is subject to court approval and is expected to be effective by late September 2024. Cineworld assures that this move will position the company for long-term success and attract further investment.
In a statement, a Cineworld spokeswoman said that the restructuring is designed to create a ‘sustainable future’ for the business, saying: "We are implementing a restructuring plan that will provide our company with a strong platform to return our business to profitability, attract further investment from the group, and ensure a sustainable long-term future for Cineworld in the UK."
