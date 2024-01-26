News you can trust since 1931
Funeral home invites community through doors this Time to Talk Day

A funeral home in Kingsthorpe is opening its doors and offering a safe space for discussion in support of Time to Talk Day.
By Emma LloydContributor
Published 26th Jan 2024, 15:19 GMT
As part of its ongoing community support initiatives, Co-op Funeralcare Kingsthorpe will be inviting the local community along to a free-to-attend coffee morning, between 10am and 12pm on Thursday 1 February.

Time to Talk day, which is run by mental health charities Mind and Rethink Mental Illness in partnership with the member owned Co-op, aims to spark millions of conversations about mental health in communities, schools, homes, workplaces and online across the UK.

And Mind, which has a charity shop opposite the funeral home, will be providing cakes and hot beverages, and will be on hand on the day to offer support and signpost to further services available.

The Co-op Funeralcare Kingsthorpe team will be hosting the Time to Talk event

Bethany Haydon, Funeral Services Manager at Co-op Funeralcare Kingsthorpe, said: “The team members here are always keen to support the community however we can. Time to Talk Day is crucial to starting the conversation around mental wellbeing, something we strive to do here at Co-op Funeralcare as people deal with grief.

“We have recently reopened with a team of fully trained staff and are looking forward to welcoming the community back through our doors while also offering a helping hand. As a member owned business, our purpose is giving back to the local community which is why we’re proud to be helping Kingsthorpe to open up.”

For those unable to make it down to the funeral home on the day, Co-op Funeralcare, in partnership with Cruse Bereavement Support, has also created a collection of online guides to help support those dealing with grief. To access the full collection of guides, click here.

To find out more about Co-op Funeralcare’s Kingsthorpe Funeralcare and the community support they offer, visit https://www.coop.co.uk/funeralcare/funeral-directors/search/kingsthorpe

