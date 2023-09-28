Full list of Northampton-based British Institute of Cleaning Science awards revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The winners of this year’s prestigious Northampton-based British Institute of Cleaning Science (BICSc) have been announced at a glittering ceremony.

The renowned, prestigious, British Institute of Cleaning Science (BICSc) Awards recognises the exceptional and exemplary efforts of industry stars from the global professional cleaning community.

Star of TV’s The Chase, Paul Sinha, was the celebrity host who entertained guests at the industry-leading awards ceremony.

Award winners celebrate their success! Photo by Derek Wales Photography

The Northampton based Institute was inundated with entries for this year’s awards, with winners announced at the ceremony staged at The Forest of Arden Hotel & Country Club.

Neil Spencer-Cook, BICSc Group Managing Director, said: “We were delighted to be able to congratulate our overall winners on the night of our annual awards, which was an outstanding success.

“We are proud that the BICSc Awards showcases and celebrates the very best talent from the worldwide professional cleaning community, and it was a privilege to share the success of everyone who won. Our fantastic sponsors ensured the event was the perfect way to recognise and reward the individuals and organisations who were worthy winners of these prestigious awards.”

An array of awards were presented to winners on the night which included:

Celebrity Host Paul Sinha Photo by Derek Wales Photography

Outstanding Corporate Member of the Year – presented to a BICSc corporate member for their outstanding corporate commitment to the Institute and through excellence in supporting the Institute’s goal of raising awareness and standards for the cleaning industry: Winner - Lynn Webster Consultants Ltd

Excellence in Training and Assessment (UK) – this award is for training and development by an Accredited Training Member, who is audited and approved to deliver BICSc training and assessment within their organisation based in the United Kingdom: Winner - University of Huddersfield

Excellence in Training and Assessment (International) - this award is for training and development by an Accredited Training Member, who is audited and approved to deliver BICSc training and assessment within their organisation operating outside of the United Kingdom: Winner - NCC Holding L.L.C

Assessor of the Year – this award acknowledges the success of an inspirational individual Licensed Assessor who, when it comes to exacting standards, continues to strive to raise the bar. This accolade will be awarded to someone who demonstrates an outstanding level of passion, professionalism, and commitment to excellence for their students and themselves: Winner - Pundarik Ghimire

Celebrity Host Paul Sinha Photo by Derek Wales Photography

Outstanding Client Commitment by a Cleaning Operative – this award is for an individual who exhibits exceptional commitment to BICSc standards. They will be a supporting figure when it comes to excellent service delivery: Winner - Olga Bancov

Outstanding Candidate of the Year – this special award reflects the exceptional achievement of an individual and their award of BICSc qualifications. The focus will be centred on how the candidate has been able to achieve an award against personal difficulties or adversity. It shines a spotlight on someone who has gone the extra mile to complete and receive BICSc qualifications within the workplace: Winner - Steven Parish

Additional awards also presented on the evening included:

The Chairman’s Award – Winner - Sue Robinson

– Winner - Sue Robinson The Eric Hill Award – Winner - Jill Roberts

– Winner - Jill Roberts The International Award – Winner - Khansaheb Facilities Management

– Winner - Khansaheb Facilities Management Commitment to BICSc Training and Assessment within Healthcare – Winner -Nuffield Health

– Winner -Nuffield Health Commitment to BICSc Training and Assessment within Education – Winner -University of York

– Winner -University of York Commitment to BICSc Training and Assessment within Daily Commercial Cleaning – Winner -Emrill Services LLC

Guest speakers participated in the Exhibition and Industry Insights Conference which was staged at the venue prior to the awards ceremony. Keynote speakers from across the industry shared knowledge and expertise on leading industry issues.

Neil Spencer-Cook added: “We are extremely grateful to all our generous sponsors for their unwavering support, which makes this annual awards event a sell-out success every year. Plans are already underway for the BICSc Awards for 2024.”