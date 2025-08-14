Fuelling innovation with panel discussion

A free inspirational panel discussion for innovators and entrepreneurs will be held next month at Vulcan Works as part of Northamptonshire’s Fuelling Innovation campaign.

My Innovation Journey will be held at the popular town centre workspace on 4 September from 10am to 12pm and will see four high-profile local businesspeople showcase their career experiences.

Guests can attend in person to hear Alastair McLeod, Business Doctors, Nick Wilson, Disabled Adventurer, Dolores Sanders, Total Control Pro, and Pritul Khagram, Mavis Technologies, share information about their careers, how it all started, what innovation means to them, and the challenges and breakthroughs they’ve encountered along the way.

The conversation, which has been organised by Vulcan Works Business Growth Manager Darren Smith and NNBN founder Simon Cox, will also be recorded for anyone who is unable to attend in person.

Fuelling Innovation is a dynamic campaign, launched by the University of Northampton, designed to ignite creativity, foster collaboration, and build a stronger future for businesses across the region.

This is achieved through a packed programme of events, workshops, conferences, and networking sessions to spark new ideas and drive growth.

Darren Smith said: “We are delighted to host this inspirational event and be part of the Fuelling Innovation campaign. Innovation is critically important to help businesses stand out in crowded markets, streamline operations and meet customer demands.

“Innovation isn’t just about new ideas, it’s about staying relevant, resilient, and successful in a rapidly changing world, which is vital in the current marketplace.

“We hope that the event will be useful to local entrepreneurs looking for motivation and inspiration.”

Simon Cox added: “Innovation is how businesses grow and become more sustainable for the future. In hearing real life stories from those who have been there demonstrates how local people are innovating.”

For more information on the event visit: northampton.ac.uk/business/fuelling-innovation/