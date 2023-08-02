Fuel your inspiration with the next generation of wood burners, stoves and fires

With the cost of gas extremely high, wood burners have become a popular solution for many, with the latest designs built to ensure they fall within the latest emissions targets.

Ryan Howe, Fire and Stoves Consultant at Bell of Northampton, says that advances in technology mean there is a style to suit every home and budget.

He said: “Various news outlets are reporting that wood burners are to be banned, but actually there has been a change in the legislation which makes them friendlier to the environment.

Fire and Stoves Consultant, Emma Bradshaw, pictured in Bell of Northampton's showroom

“The very latest wood burners by Scan and Jotul feature auto controls and let you know the optimal time to add logs to ensure maximum fuel efficiency and full compliance with emissions targets.

“Elsewhere, gas and electric fires are still very popular with effects which make them look and feel like the real thing.”

As the leading supplier of fires, wood burners and stoves in Northamptonshire, Bell of Northampton’s state-of-the-art showroom is stocked with some of the biggest names in home heating including UK-based Stovax, Gazco & Charnwood and European brands such as Stuv, Rais & Bellfire.

The team at Bell can use their experience and knowledge to discuss your options with you and help create a beautiful and practical focal point to your room– whether that’s as part of a redesigned kitchen, living room or media room.