Frozen foods distributor Central Foods partners with Tyson Foods to supply UK food service sector

By Louise Duffield
Contributor
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 10:43 BST
Frozen food distributor Central Foods has partnered with global food company Tyson Foods’ UK division to increase Tyson’s distribution to independent frozen food wholesalers in the UK.

The industry giant will offer a selection of products via Central Foods such as Hot ‘N’ Kickin® crispy chicken wings, chicken breast kebabs and skewers, coated chicken fillets and crispy inner chicken fillets. Mainly chicken products, the items will complement Central Foods’ popular own-brand range of Golden Valley Foods poultry options.

Gordon Lauder, MD of Central Foods said: “We are very pleased to be working with Tyson Foods to extend the company’s distribution network in the UK.

“Tyson Foods has a reputation for supplying great-tasting, best-quality food for every occasion, as well as very positive environmental and sustainability credentials, and we are delighted to be increasing distribution for their brand in the UK.”

Gordon Lauder, MD of Central Foods, and Phil Eccleston, commercial director of Tyson Foods EuropeGordon Lauder, MD of Central Foods, and Phil Eccleston, commercial director of Tyson Foods Europe
Tyson Foods has grown from humble beginnings in Arkansas to one of America’s great companies and a leader in the food industry. The modern, multi-national and protein-focused food company produces approximately 20% of the beef, pork and chicken in the United States in addition to its large brand portfolio. Through expansion and acquisition, Tyson Foods is now also one of the world’s largest food companies.

“The UK independent frozen foodservice wholesale sector is an important and growing market for Tyson Foods,” said Phil Eccleston, commercial director at Tyson Foods Europe. “Our partnership with Central Foods will allow us to further expand our business and geographical coverage in an innovative way.”

Based at Collingtree near Northampton, Central Foods is one of the UK’s leading frozen food distributors to the food service sector and currently sells to over 200 independent wholesalers, as well as larger national and regional wholesalers. The company is proud to be a catering partner across the whole food service sector, supplying to hotels, restaurants, bars, universities, schools, pubs, care homes, garden centres, leisure outlets and more.

For more information, visit www.centralfoods.co.uk.

