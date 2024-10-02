Frozen foods distributor Central Foods partners with Tyson Foods to supply UK food service sector

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Frozen food distributor Central Foods has partnered with global food company Tyson Foods’ UK division to increase Tyson’s distribution to independent frozen food wholesalers in the UK.

The industry giant will offer a selection of products via Central Foods such as Hot ‘N’ Kickin® crispy chicken wings, chicken breast kebabs and skewers, coated chicken fillets and crispy inner chicken fillets. Mainly chicken products, the items will complement Central Foods’ popular own-brand range of Golden Valley Foods poultry options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon Lauder, MD of Central Foods said: “We are very pleased to be working with Tyson Foods to extend the company’s distribution network in the UK.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Tyson Foods has a reputation for supplying great-tasting, best-quality food for every occasion, as well as very positive environmental and sustainability credentials, and we are delighted to be increasing distribution for their brand in the UK.”

Gordon Lauder, MD of Central Foods, and Phil Eccleston, commercial director of Tyson Foods Europe

Tyson Foods has grown from humble beginnings in Arkansas to one of America’s great companies and a leader in the food industry. The modern, multi-national and protein-focused food company produces approximately 20% of the beef, pork and chicken in the United States in addition to its large brand portfolio. Through expansion and acquisition, Tyson Foods is now also one of the world’s largest food companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The UK independent frozen foodservice wholesale sector is an important and growing market for Tyson Foods,” said Phil Eccleston, commercial director at Tyson Foods Europe. “Our partnership with Central Foods will allow us to further expand our business and geographical coverage in an innovative way.”

Based at Collingtree near Northampton, Central Foods is one of the UK’s leading frozen food distributors to the food service sector and currently sells to over 200 independent wholesalers, as well as larger national and regional wholesalers. The company is proud to be a catering partner across the whole food service sector, supplying to hotels, restaurants, bars, universities, schools, pubs, care homes, garden centres, leisure outlets and more.

For more information, visit www.centralfoods.co.uk.