Frozen food distributor Central Foods appoints new sales manager

A new sales manager has been appointed by frozen food distributor Central Foods as part of the company’s expansion plans.

Les Romney has worked in sales for 35 years, with the last 18 years being in the food sector.

He was introduced to sales at the tender age of 11 when he worked on the family market stall across the Midlands selling electrical and household items.

His experience in the food sector began in 2007 and has included working as a van salesperson selling chilled and frozen food, acting as account manager responsible for hundreds of accounts, and more recently working for two bakeries – Speciality Breads and Fiona Cairns - in UK sales manager roles.

Oli Sampson, MD for Central Foods, said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Les to the Central Foods team. His wide experience in the food industry fits perfectly with our business.

“As a leading supplier of sweet and savoury frozen food to the food service sector, Central Foods is on an exciting journey of expansion and we are delighted to have appointed Les to help us to continue this progress.”

Les, who lives in Tamworth, said: “In my new role with Central Foods, I am looking forward to working closely with the whole team to help grow and develop the business across the country with existing and new customers. Central Foods has a great portfolio of products and it’s an exciting time to join a growing business.

“I am passionate about great food and it’s a pleasure to have such a superb range of products to showcase.”

Out of work, Les enjoys spending time with his family, playing football and working on his classic car.

Northamptonshire-based Central Foods currently sells to over 200 independent wholesalers, as well as larger national and regional wholesalers. The company, which has its headquarters in Collingtree, is proud to be a catering partner across the whole food service sector, supplying to hotels, restaurants, bars, universities, schools, pubs, care homes, garden centres, leisure outlets and more.

Central Foods was launched in 1996 and has grown to become the UK’s leading frozen food consolidator to the wholesale and food service market - providing quality products that deliver on taste, consistency and value for money.