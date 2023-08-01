Free online webinar for builders looking to scale up

Learn How to Price Projects, Win More Work, Make More Profit and Grow Your Business will run on Wednesday 2nd August, from 5pm-6pm.

The free mastermind session is being held by multi-award-winning entrepreneur and CEO of My Build Estimate, Parm Bhangal, who will provide useful tips and methods to help scale a construction firm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parm has more than 15 years of experience in the construction industry and is the founder of several highly successful businesses. He is also a specialist in systems and processes to ensure success.

Participants will learn how to assess material costs, considering potential price fluctuations and additional contingency materials, factor in overhead expenses and determine a suitable profit margin.

There will also be advice on how to adjust your pricing based on regional variations, calculate labour requirements for each task to calculate the correct labour cost and include the necessary equipment, factoring in rental costs or depreciation, fuel and operator costs.

Parm will also show delegates how to create a detailed, precise proposal to win a client over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Accurately pricing a project can be a make or break when it comes to winning a contract. Quote a price higher than your competitors, and you risk being less attractive to the client, but quote too low, and you raise concerns about the quality of your work. So how do you find a balance?

“In this information-packed session, you will learn invaluable tips to streamline your pricing strategy, implementing refined processes that not only deliver accurate quotes but also encourage business growth. Sign up today and start winning more work!”