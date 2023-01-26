Free Northamptonshire Business Directory scoops international marketing award
The local Directory (www.northampton-business-directory.com) is pleased to announce being awarded the prestigious Corporatevision Global Business Awards 2022. (https://www.corporatevision-news.com/awards/global-business-awards/)
The Award for "Best Marketing & Promotion Platform" - Northamptonshire 2022, recognises the local Directory's efforts to market and promote Northamptonshire businesses free of charge.
The Directory was established in 2014 as a hobby.