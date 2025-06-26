Free mental health webinars launched to support local entrepreneurs

Small business owners are encouraged to look after their mental health through a new service on offer.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Business & Intellectual Property Centre (BIPC) Northamptonshire is expanding its popular ‘Build Your Business 2.0’ programme with a brand-new series of free mental health and wellbeing webinars for small business owners.

The three-part series, created in partnership with local social enterprise The Kindful CIC, is the first time wellbeing support has been formally included in the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions are designed to help entrepreneurs manage stress, avoid burnout, and build emotional resilience, all key ingredients for long-term business success.

Susan Liverman, founder of The Kindful is delivering a series of free mental health and wellbeing webinars to Northamptonshire based business owners

“We’re so pleased that the BIPC is working with The Kindful CIC on this series of webinars.

“Running a business can be tough, and these sessions will be a valuable addition to the practical help already on offer.” Cllr James Petter, Deputy Leader of WNC and Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure.

“Starting and growing a business is exciting, but it can also be lonely and overwhelming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These webinars are about giving people the tools to look after themselves as well as their business.” Susan Liverman, founder of The Kindful and a former participant in the programme

The online webinars are open to all Build Your Business 2.0 participants. Each session includes practical tips and tools that attendees can start using immediately. Entrepreneurs based in Northamptonshire can also book a free one-to-one wellbeing session with Susan after attending.

This new wellbeing support is part of a wider effort to help local businesses thrive, backed by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. It aims to reduce the risk of burnout and isolation that can lead to business struggles or closure.

The Build Your Business 2.0 programme has already helped hundreds of local entrepreneurs with free expert advice, mentoring, and networking. It also offers new businesses the chance to apply for a £2,000 grant to support their growth. Applications for the grant are open now and close on Friday 25 July 2025.