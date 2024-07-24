Free Cyber Security advice for businesses of all sizes in the Northamptonshire and East Midlands.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The East Midlands Cyber Resilience Centre (EMCRC) is a collaboration between police, business, and academia, dedicated to protect SMEs and larger enterprises in Northamptonshire and beyond. Praised by the National Police Chiefs' Council, this model is replicated nationwide, forming a network of Police-led Cyber Resilience Centres, offering vital cyber resilience services, guidance, and education.

The East Midlands Cyber Resilience Centre (EMCRC): Safeguarding Northamptonshire Businesses with Cyber Security

The East Midlands Cyber Resilience Centre (EMCRC) is a vital resource for businesses in Northamptonshire, dedicated to enhancing their cyber security. We actively engage with local enterprises, offering free membership to deliver expert cyber security guidance, resources, and training. Backed by the police and funded by the Home Office, the EMCRC is a not-for-profit organisation committed to helping businesses of all sizes become more cyber secure.

Joining the EMCRC is straightforward and beneficial. Businesses can sign up for a free Information Pack, available at www.emcrc.co.uk/information-pack. Our services are designed to make cyber resilience accessible and understandable, ensuring that Northamptonshire businesses are well-protected against cyber security threats.

Our initiatives include:

Workshops and Training: Regular sessions to educate businesses on best practices in cyber security.

Regular sessions to educate businesses on best practices in cyber security. Personalised Support: Government and National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) approved guidance to meet the specific needs of different organisations.

Government and National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) approved guidance to meet the specific needs of different organisations. Resource Library: Access to a wealth of information and tools to enhance cyber resilience.

We have been actively engaging with businesses in Northamptonshire to drive membership and raise awareness of the good work of the EMCRC. This includes visiting many businesses in the area to provide direct support and information.

By joining the EMCRC, businesses in Northamptonshire can stay ahead of cyber threats and contribute to a safer online environment for all. Our collaborative approach ensures that we leverage the expertise of police, business, and academia to provide comprehensive cyber security support.

For more information and to join our community, visit www.emcrc.co.uk.

About EMCRC: The EMCRC is part of a nationwide network of Cyber Resilience Centres, each focused on delivering essential services to improve cyber security across the UK. Our model, praised by the National Police Chiefs' Council, ensures that businesses receive top-tier cyber security support and guidance.

Contact Us: For further enquiries, please contact us through our website www.emcrc.co.uk or connect with us on social media.