Free carbon calculator could save Northamptonshire businesses millions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a groundbreaking effort to combat climate change, the University of Northampton (UON) has launched a free carbon calculator tailored for businesses and charities in the county as part of its ongoing Towards A Net Zero (TANZ) Northants project.

In a groundbreaking effort to combat climate change, the University of Northampton (UON) has launched a free carbon calculator tailored for businesses and charities in the county as part of its ongoing Towards A Net Zero (TANZ) Northants project.

Working in collaboration with West Northants Council (WNC) and Sustainable Business Alliance (SBA), UON developed the Carbon Calculator with funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) as user friendly-tool for businesses and charities to measure emissions and highlight the necessary step to reach Net-Zero on their operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keeping track of its carbon footprint can cost a business with up to 50 employees £10,000 a year, making it a significant financial burden for many small and medium-sized business which may not be able afford it.

Landscape of Northampton from the University of Northampton.

Dr Ebenezer Laryea, UON’s Associate Professor of Sustainable Development Law and Project Lead for TANZ West Northants said unlike many carbon calculators, this one features a modelling capability which allows users to forecast their Net Zero trajectory considering their current emissions and Net Zero targets. It was also developed with feedback from Northants businesses to better reflect the county’s specific needs.

He added: “This is a defining moment in our collective journey towards reaching Net Zero.

“For the first time ever, a carbon calculator which has been uniquely developed for local businesses is being made available free of charge to ensure that businesses and charities across our region are able to have the basic tools to measure their emissions, identify areas of high emissions, take the action to address those areas, and forecast their paths to Net Zero for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It also demonstrates the leadership the University of Northampton is taking on the issue of Decarbonisation and Net Zero, and the very positive impact we are having on the local stakeholder community and economy.”

Simon Derrick, Founder of the SBA said: “The TANZ West Northants project is a great initiative which helps businesses take the first steps needed to measure their emissions and create a Net Zero plan. The Sustainable Business Alliance is committed to supporting organisations on this journey by providing simple training, tools and support which can help businesses reduce their impact and ensure they are future fit”

Cllr Rebecca Breese, West Northants Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Recycling and Waste said: “We are pleased to have worked in partnership with Northampton University and the Sustainable Business Alliance to be able to launch this calculator so that local businesses and charities can measure their carbon footprint for free.

“With the help of funding from the UKSPF, this user-friendly tool will not only reduce costs for businesses but help them meet their green commitments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Development of the TANZ Carbon Calculator was one of the goals of the Northampton Sustainability Accord which is the framework for addressing shared sustainability challenges across Northamptonshire, the UK and the wider world.

To find our more, watch the TANZ Carbon Calculator demonstration webinar on YouTube, or visit the TANZ West Northants website to download the calculator.