Four South Midlands site managers recognised amongst UK’s best

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four site managers from the South Midlands have been recognised amongst the best in the UK after winning a top housing industry award.

All four work for Bloor Homes’ South Midlands region based in Northampton and are celebrating after each received a Pride in the Job 2024 Quality Award from NHBC, the UK’s largest provider of new home warranties and insurance.

They are:

Colin Clay at Winslow Park, Winslow

at Winslow Park, Liam Flynn at Summers Grange, Wellingborough

at Summers Grange, Rick Sims at Harlestone Park, Northampton

at Harlestone Park, Paul Dearsley at The Brambles, Long Lawford

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Award winning site managers (Top L-R) Colin Clay, Liam Flynn (bottom L-R) Rick Sims, Paul Dearsley

Now in its 44th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry, Pride in the Job has become the benchmark for exceptional site managers. Judging is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety. Thousands of inspections, with meticulous scoring and detailed verifications, have taken place to determine the 449 winners from a field of more than 8,000 sites, representing the top 5% of UK site managers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrating their success, Carl Slater, Managing Director for the region, said: “We are immensely proud of our four award winning site managers whose consistent dedication to deliver homes of the highest quality has been recognised by the NHBC. I know that they are delighted to receive such recognition, which is very much deserved, and we now wish them every success as the competition moves into the next stage.”

Commenting on the awards, Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC said: “For more than four decades, Pride in the Job has underpinned NHBC’s purpose of raising standards in house building. The competition recognises the UK’s top site managers, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

“Winning site managers demonstrate dedication, passion and leadership to ensure new homes are delivered to exacting construction quality standards. While house building is a team effort, we believe the greatest influence on the quality of a finished home is the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their team. Congratulations to all the winners.”

Pride in the Job has five categories: small, medium and large builders, plus multi-storey for projects up to seven storeys and high-rise for projects more than seven storeys.