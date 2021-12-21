Four Northampton shoppers win £500 of vouchers as part of golden ticket campaign

Christmas has come early for four Northampton shoppers who have each won £500 in a ‘Golden Ticket’ giveaway.

The competition, organised by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) saw thousands of shoppers enter by collecting entry forms from retailers and posting them into dedicated post boxes around the town.

A prize draw then saw four winners each receive £500 in vouchers to spend with national and independent retailers in Northampton town centre.

(Left to right): Rahina, Kerry Reynold of Metro Bank, Mark Mullen of Northampton BID and Sara

Anita, from Kingsthorpe, opted for vouchers for Tesco, Royal & Derngate and Fat Fugu and said: “It means a lot and is a godsend because I’m unemployed and I haven’t got any money.

“I didn’t know what I was going to do for Christmas but now I can get everything we need and I can take the grandchildren to the theatre.

“I’m going to treat myself to a tattoo of my dog, he’s a seven-year-old Alaskan Malamute.”

Una, who is in her eighties and lives in Northampton, added: “I’m delighted to have won. It’s such a great thing Northampton town centre is doing for local retailers.”

Sara, from Wootton, collected the prize on behalf of her partner Phil, who opted for vouchers for TK Maxx and Bonds the Jewellers.

Rahina, from Northampton, said she would be treating herself to jewellery from Michael Jones and buying presents from Argos.

The Golden Ticket campaign ran throughout the BID’s Christmas campaign, encouraging people to ‘shop local’ and support Northampton businesses, with the added incentive of a prize to spend in town centre shops and businesses of their choice.

BID operations manager Mark Mullen said: “It’s been fantastic to see so many shoppers out and about in Northampton this Christmas, supporting our retailers and really embracing everything that makes the town so special.

“The Golden Ticket giveaway has generated a real buzz and seeing the shock and delight on people’s faces when they win has been brilliant.