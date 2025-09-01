Founder proud to be named fitness instructor of the year as her classes continue to get busier

A business owner is proud to have been named fitness instructor of the year as her classes continue to get busier in Northampton.

The Collective Aerial Arts & Fitness, which runs from a garden gym in Broadmead Avenue, offers award-winning aerial hoop sessions, pole fitness, personal training, and strength and conditioning classes.

Charlotte Clulow started the venture after being made redundant from her job as a pole fitness instructor in December 2019, and it was that job that made her realise how much she enjoyed aerial hoop and pole fitness.

That was also where she met instructor Laura Crouch, who supports Charlotte in running classes at The Collective.

Charlotte went on to retrain as an aerial arts teacher and personal trainer in college while pregnant with her daughter, before opening the business in September 2020.

Despite only opening for a month due to pandemic restrictions, Charlotte ran online classes until the gym reopened in May 2021.

Since then, she has continued to build on the personalised classes with small numbers of attendees – to offer a safe space for those who may feel intimidated by larger groups. It is this factor that sets The Collective apart from other gyms offering similar classes across the town.

Having last spoken to the Chronicle & Echo in December 2023, Charlotte was asked how business has been for The Collective over the past year-and-a-half.

“It’s been good and the classes have gotten busier,” she said. “But the cost of living going up is making things harder for everybody, and I haven’t got as many newbies as I used to have.

“It’s still going really well and I have more personal training clients so that’s good. I’m trying to do different workshops and we held another showcase this year.”

Charlotte shared that one of her clients has sadly had to leave as a result of making the move to London.

“She said one of the best things was how welcome and included she felt because of the small classes,” said Charlotte. “She learnt more here than anywhere else and we really work on technique.”

The founder believes the personalised service is what sets The Collective apart, and she is passionate about appreciating the fact that everyone’s bodies are different.

Talking about being named fitness instructor of the year at the Business Awards UK, Charlotte said: “It was a privilege and unexpected. It’s nice to know all the hard work is being recognised. It makes a big difference when people see it on your website.

“I was emailed about making it to the final and must have been put forward, but I don’t know by who. I really listen to what people want, and I’m more realistic.

“Nothing is going to be a quick fix and it’s important to do it at the right pace to get the right results. It’s going to take time and I’m realistic about that.”

Looking to the future of The Collective, Charlotte would love to expand into offering bungee fitness by taking on bigger premises for her award-winning venture.

For more information on The Collective Aerial Arts & Fitness, visit their Facebook page here.