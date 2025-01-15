Founder of ‘in-person wedding directory’ close to newly reopened Market Square shares success of first year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The founder of an “in-person wedding directory”, close to the newly reopened Market Square, has shared the success of her first 10 months in Northampton town centre.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wedding Rooms, located in Market Square above Cafe Track, hoped to become the go-to place for brides and grooms-to-be to find out about local suppliers and plan their wedding in a fun and relaxed environment.

The business was opened by Megan Lord in March last year, with the aim of taking the stress out of planning a wedding for the engaged couples of our county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first room is a permanent wedding fair featuring local suppliers, the second is the preloved room, and the third is the gifting room for guests to make the most of.

The Wedding Rooms hoped to become the go-to place for brides and grooms-to-be to find out about local suppliers and plan their wedding in a fun and relaxed environment. Photo: Oliver Holder Photography.

“It has worked brilliantly for the couples who have found me,” Megan told the Chronicle & Echo. “But it’s about getting the word out there and people knowing I’m here. Quite a lot still don’t know.

“It’s great having the Market Square open again, but people come for the events and I don’t know how much that’s translating to people using the shops around it.”

Though footfall has increased at the heart of the town centre, Megan says most of her visitors find out about The Wedding Rooms through word of mouth as it is a unique concept.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued: “Growth has been slower than I thought but the response from those who have found me has been fantastic. The key is people realising there’s so many ways they can use the shop.”

The business was opened by Megan Lord in March last year, with the aim of taking the stress out of planning a wedding for the engaged couples of our county. Photo: Oliver Holder Photography.

Some couples hire Megan to do all the research for their big day, while other guests use it as a gift shop.

The founder wants to emphasise that although there is a big focus on weddings, anyone who needs help organising an event can utilise her business.

When asked what she believes customers like most about the experience at The Wedding Rooms, Megan said: “The personal touch. One of my philosophies is that you don’t need to follow the rules and get lost in Pinterest and Etsy. People feel like they have to conform, but you can do it exactly how you want to do it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lot of visitors appreciate the bespokeness of the products on offer from Megan’s independent suppliers, who are happy to accommodate any personalisations.

Megan said hosting hen dos from The Wedding Rooms has also proved popular, and she organises it knowing the bride’s vision and budget.

“The space can be used in so many ways,” said Megan. “I have this beautiful space that has so much potential and I want it to be used.”

The founder encourages any engaged couples, or those looking to host an event, occasion or party, to visit The Wedding Rooms and see what is on offer in 2025.

For more information on The Wedding Rooms, visit the business’ website here.