Founder hosted ‘gorgeous’ celebration of one year in business after taking the leap from previous career

A founder hosted a “gorgeous” celebration of one year in business after taking the brave leap away from the only career she had ever known.

Jodie Beteli launched FLO Sound & Breathwork in September last year, after leaving her role as a secondary school teacher which she had done for her entire working life.

It was during the pandemic when Jodie had two children within 12 months of one another which gave her the opportunity to reflect.

She realised the things she normally did for her wellbeing, such as running or going to the gym, no longer suited her lifestyle – which is when she discovered breathwork.

Jodie put this interest to one side when the world opened back up post-pandemic and returned to her job as a teacher.

With her newfound love for breathwork, Jodie realised the only place she had done self-regulation techniques like this was in the special needs school she worked in at the time.

It was then when she realised she wanted to share breathwork as a therapeutic tool with as many people as she could, and Jodie left her former job last summer before launching her business a few months later.

Jodie offers group sessions, one-to-ones, corporate bookings and events, with the aim of helping people reset and restore through the power of breathwork and soundbaths. The therapeutic but functional classes offer the chance to connect with the mind and body.

The business’ first birthday was marked with a celebration of women in business at York Cottage Spa last Sunday (September 14).

Over the past year, Jodie has welcomed more than 600 people to classes and 70 percent of them have returned more than a handful of times.

“It was gorgeous,” Jodie told the Chronicle & Echo. “I loved all the women being together in the lovely space. It was an evening of celebration and serenity.

“It was really wholesome and the vision was to allow these women to come together and switch off. We did creative wellbeing activities like making our own bath salts, pouring and decorating candles, and creating dried flower bouquets.”

The inspiration for the name of Jodie's business not only comes from helping her clients find their flow, but in memory of her nan Flo who she lost not long after having her two youngest children.

A total of 20 women were in attendance, who either run local small businesses or charities. This included the spa owner, a florist, baker and candle maker, among other interesting professions.

“I was nervous at first, bringing 20 strangers together,” said Jodie. “To see women supporting women was worth all the nerves. Everyone connected and networked.”

Jodie says it is “surreal” that her business has celebrated its first anniversary, and she now has a newfound passion for celebrating hard-working women in business across the county.

She said: “It’s one of my passions along with breathwork and regulation. It’s something I really want to do more of moving forward.

“I underestimated the mental power behind a woman running her own business, especially if they are in the trenches of motherhood. It can feel quite lonely when you’re used to being in a work environment with others.”

Jodie is excited about the prospect of linking her love for breathwork, regulation and celebrating women in business through more retreats moving forward.

“I want to offer a moment for women to connect with others and themselves,” said Jodie. “Our plates are constantly spinning and it’s important for overthinking and overwhelm to quieten down by taking time to pause.”

Jodie looks forward to collaborating with Gemma Burke from York Cottage Spa again with a Christmas retreat on November 30, which she warns will be a quick sell out.

For more information on FLO Sound & Breathwork, visit the business’ Instagram page here.