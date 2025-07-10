Founder ‘blown away’ by ‘incredible’ response to launch of family-run vineyard at ‘one of the best sites’

The co-founder says she is “blown away” by the “incredible” response to the launch of a family-run vineyard, at what has been described as “one of the best sites in the country”.

Croxford Wine Estates, nestled in a 24-acre vineyard located just outside of Brixworth, was planted in 2020 and taken over by William Croxford and Tor Robinson in 2023.

The vineyard opened in line with English Wine Week on June 21, as well as their new wine brand Merry Tom.

After years of careful cultivation, the first harvest came in 2023 and the team is proud to have released wine grown and produced entirely here in the county.

The family hoped this milestone would celebrate community, craftsmanship and a new chapter for Northamptonshire’s place in English winemaking.

The business owners hosted around 500 guests on the opening day, which created a “relaxed and joyful atmosphere filled with laughter, sunshine and the clink of glasses as friends and family gathered to celebrate the start of something special”.

“We were absolutely blown away by the support and kind words from everyone who attended,” Tor told the Chronicle & Echo. “The response has been incredible and we couldn’t have asked for a better launch.”

She believes the star of the show was Merry Tom’s inaugural release, which she described as a bright, aromatic English Bacchus wine bursting with citrus and elderflower.

The drink has already been praised as “the best white wine” someone has ever tried, and converted others who are not typically lovers of white wine.

William and Tor are passionate about championing British produce and supporting local businesses. Every event they host is designed to spotlight quality and community, with a focus on creating experiences that bring people together.

The next event at the vineyard is ‘Picnic in the Vines’, planned for next Saturday (July 19). This English wine and picnic experience will feature artisan food, countryside views and Merry Tom Bacchus. Tickets are limited and bookings close at midnight on July 14.

There will be more wines launching over the next year, which the team are excited to share, as well as a series of seasonal vineyard events.

“This is just the beginning of what promises to be a very exciting journey,” said Tor. “For a taste of something truly local, made with love and poured with purpose, this is one name to remember.”

For more information on Croxford Wine Estates and Merry Tom, and to book your space on upcoming events, click here.