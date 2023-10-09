Foundation win ‘Charity of the Year’ at the NNBN Business Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having achieved a successful four-year run with the Kettering Business Awards, the NNBN awards ceremony was introduced to encompass all of Northamptonshire.

With 12 categories covering Business of the Year, Person of the Year and Tourism of the Year, the event recognised and celebrated innovative, hardworking and enterprising businesses, charities and organisations across the County.

"Our team are thrilled to win Charity of the Year" said Catherine Deans, Managing Director at Northampton Saints Foundation "This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff, volunteers, and supporters, who continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals in our community.

Head of Foundation, Jordan Letts and Managing Director Catherine Deans

“I couldn’t be prouder of the young people we support to make better life choices, helping them to break free from any obstacle and challenges. We give them a second chance to unlock their potential, guiding them towards success. This award is dedicated to them.”

In an era where community support is more crucial than ever, Northampton Saints Foundation stands as a shining example of what can be achieved when people come together with a shared vision of creating a better world.

Over the past academic year, the Foundation has consistently worked to address pressing social issues, including youth unemployment, education, mental health and wellbeing. Their education and social inclusion programmes have played a pivotal role in providing opportunities for young people to develop essential life skills, increase their confidence and where appropriate, return to education, training or employment.

NNBN Director Simon Cox said: “We were delighted with how the event went and the positive vibe in the room throughout the evening as businesses, charities and individuals were recognised by our judges for their hard work and contribution to the County.

Northampton Saints Foundation

“As the Charity of the Year Award winner in this year’s Awards, both Marie Baker and I were delighted to present a cheque for £1,000 to support the work of the charity and it was a pleasure that we could present this in front of everyone on the evening.”

Northampton Saints Foundation remains focussed in its commitment to making a positive impact in the community and the recognition received at the NNBN Awards, serves as a reminder of their significant achievements and inspires them to continue their invaluable work.