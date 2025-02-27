Forterra’s Desford team helps nurture woodland habitats

Building products manufacturer Forterra, headquartered in Northampton, has participated in a conservation project at Bagworth Heath Wood in Leicestershire as part of its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement. Volunteers from just down the road at Forterra’s Desford factory dedicated their time to help thin out a section of the woodland, enhancing the natural habitat for wildlife.

Bagworth Heath, a 26-hectare woodland located on the edge of Bagworth village in Leicestershire, is an important part of the National Forest and is home to a rich variety of flora and fauna. The Desford team’s efforts focused on selectively thinning commercial poplars and woody shrubs, allowing sunlight to filter through the canopy and encouraging the growth of native species. This process helps promote a healthier ecosystem and supports the regeneration of the woodland.

Beyond being a valuable conservation area, Bagworth Heath is a popular outdoor destination, offering horse-riding routes, interlinking footpaths, and access to the National Forest’s ‘Coal Tips to Country Parks’ walk. The volunteers’ work contributes to maintaining the site as a thriving green space for both wildlife and visitors to enjoy.

The initiative received positive feedback from the local ranger, Katie, who praised the team’s enthusiasm and hard work. As a result of their efforts, Forterra has been invited to take part in future conservation projects at Bagworth Heath, further strengthening its ties with the local community.

Tim Darling, Head of Land and Mineral Resources at Forterra, said, “Supporting the environment and giving back to the communities where we operate are key priorities for Forterra. It was fantastic to see our Desford team get stuck into this project at Bagworth Heath, making a tangible difference to the woodland. We look forward to continuing this partnership and playing our part in the ongoing conservation of this beautiful area.”

To find out more about Bagworth Heath and the National Forest, visit: https://www.nationalforest.org/explore/woodlands/bagworth-heath-wood

The Desford factory is a £95 million investment designed to keep Britain building. The plant is capable of producing up to 185 million bricks per year, making it the largest, most efficient brick factory across the UK and Europe. Situated just two miles from the M1 and with excellent transport links, the Desford site offers a range of red and buff bricks designed to meet the demands of UK housebuilders.