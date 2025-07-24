Former well-known music shop in Northampton goes up for sale for half a million pounds

The former home of a well-known music shop in Northampton has gone up for sale for half a million pounds.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former PMT (Play Music Today) unit on Bridge Street is being marketed for offers in the region of £500,000 after it closed down earlier this summer following the national closure of the PMT retail chain.

The unit includes more than 4,000 square feet of ground-floor space and is being advertised as suitable for a range of business uses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PMT Northampton closed its doors for good on June 11 after nearly 20 years in the town. The store, which first opened in 2005, was one of 11 shops across England and Wales affected by the collapse of the national retailer.

The former PMT unit on Bridge Street is now being marketed for offers in the region of £500,000. It includes more than 4,000 square feet of ground-floor space and is being advertised as suitable for a range of business uses.

The company went into administration in June. Some of its assets – including stock, branding, and websites – have been bought by online music supplier Gear4music.

A Gear4music spokesperson said at the time: “The closure of PMT will be felt across the music community. It’s a change that will be felt not only by customers, but by the people behind the brand – and across the wider music community that PMT served for many years.

“Like many of you, we were saddened to hear the news. Over the years, we’ve worked alongside the same suppliers, shared industry spaces, and even welcomed a few former colleagues into our team. This moment affects many people – and our thoughts are with everyone impacted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s understood 96 people lost their jobs across the company, with 48 kept on temporarily to assist the administrators.

Before it shut, the Northampton store had a 4.7-star rating from more than 500 Google reviews, with many customers praising the staff and service.

One reviewer said: “Visited the Northampton store today. Spoke to two staff and observed another. These people all love their jobs! All friendly and very helpful. Went in to do some window shopping and walked out with a guitar.”

Another wrote:

“Amazing store. Workers are always friendly and ready to go above and beyond. Taken my guitar in so many times and they have always been able to tell me what’s wrong and fix it free of charge. They are amazing people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent retailer St Giles Music posted a tribute to the Northampton team on Facebook, saying: “Very sad news to hear that PMT Northampton has closed. Jay and the guys were a great team to have in town as a larger music retailer. Hope all goes well in the future, chaps!”