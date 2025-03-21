Former Strictly star proud to organise first dance championship and welcome 300 people to Northampton

A former Strictly Come Dancing professional was proud to organise her first dance championship in Northampton, and welcome 300 people to the town.

Kristina Rihanoff founded her dance school Bespoke Ballroom back in 2019, and she felt passionately about organising an event that made competing more accessible to the dance community.

It was the first championship in the county to be recognised by the British Dance Council and it was Kristina’s dream to host a good competition aimed at local children who have not competed before.

The Northants Open Championships was held at the start of March at Caroline Chisholm School.

As Kristina takes her daughter Mila to competitions across the country, she knows the financial and time demands that come with being part of the dance community.

There are around 60 students who attend Bespoke Ballroom and Kristina highlighted that just 15 of them are in a position to be able to compete across the country.

“It was incredible,” said Kristina, who is an internationally-accredited adjudicator. “The support of the community was fantastic and we were very lucky to have 140 entries from people of all ages, from six to over 60.”

The organiser wanted to issue her thanks to the businesses who supported and sponsored the event, as she says it would not have been possible without them. They helped cover the cost of the hundreds of medals, trophies and the venue hire in particular.

This includes Wilson Browne, Elsby & Co, Warner Recruitment, Future Lions Education, and Mercer & Hole.

With just shy of 300 people in attendance, Kristina says she plans to secure a larger venue next year as the Northants Open Championships continue to grow.

“There was a proper dance floor and set up, beautiful lighting and music,” said Kristina. “I’m so grateful. It gave the kids what they deserve and some of them had never competed. It makes me feel great that everybody came together. Next year will be bigger and better.”

Participants competed in ballroom and Latin across solo and couple categories, and people travelled from as far as Newcastle and Bournemouth to be there.

Kristina was thanked for the level of organisation and attention to detail, and she says she simply wanted to replicate the amazing events she has attended around the world.

For more information on Bespoke Ballroom, visit the business’ website here.