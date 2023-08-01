Former religious hall in Northampton will go to auction with guide price of £150,000 upwards

The 2,500 sq ft building is currently vacant

A relgious hall which is currently stood empty close to Northampton town centre is set to be sold at auction .

The former Christadelphian Hall in St Michael’s Road has been set at a guide price of between £150,000 to £185,000 and will up on an online auction on September 6 at 11am.

The hall extends to around 2,500 sq ft. The building falls under the Use Class F1 which can be used for schools, galleries, museums, libraries, halls or churches.

Auction House Northamptonshire is currently marketing the property on rightmove with viewings by appointment only on Saturday August 5 from 10.45 to 11.15am.

1 . Commercial property, St Michaels Road, Northampton The former Christadelphian Hall in St Michael’s Road has been set at a guide price of between £150,000 to £185,000 and will up on an online auction on September 6 at 11am. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

