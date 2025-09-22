Former Northants deputy editor in running for fourth national awards gong

Amanda is vying for her fourth national award.

A former Northamptonshire deputy editor is celebrating being named a finalist in this year’s Small Business Awards.

Amanda Chalmers is among those vying for the Best Business From Home category and the news marks the seventh anniversary of the launch of her PR agency, Chalmers News PR, which already has three national awards to its name.

Amanda spent three decades in the regional press, including two years at The Daventry Express and culminating with a stint in the Stratford Herald editor’s chair between 2014 and 2018, before launching Chalmers News PR, based in Warwickshire. The PR agency specialises in affordable cross-sector PR for small businesses and start-ups as well as charities and not-for-profits.

It could mean the fourth accolade for her agency, winning the Ladies First Excellence In Media Award in 2023 and 2025 as well as the Woman Who Awards ‘Achieves In Media’ category gong in 2024.

The SBA judging panel consists of highly qualified industry professionals, each with a minimum of 10 years of hands-on experience in their respective categories. The Awards celebrate and support small businesses across the UK.

The Best Home-Based Business category was introduced to highlight the growing impact of home-based enterprises and the important role they play in today’s economy.

Director of the SBAs said: “This category celebrates entrepreneurs running successful businesses from home, recognising the creativity and drive it takes to thrive outside of a traditional workplace.

"Running a business from home takes vision, dedication, and resilience. We’re proud to celebrate entrepreneurs across the nation who are redefining what modern business success looks like and home-based entrepreneurs are proving that with hard work and determination, it’s possible to build a thriving business from anywhere.

He added: “The UK Small Business Awards celebrate the passion, innovation, and resilience of entrepreneurs across the country. Whether you're a startup or an established business, this is your chance to gain credibility, boost visibility, and connect with industry leaders. Stand out, get noticed, and let your success story inspire others.

“We raised the bar again this year with tougher entry criteria, so making it through to the final round is a real testament to the businesses’ excellence, passion, and unwavering dedication.

As well as Daventry, Amanda worked on newsdesks in and around Warwickshire, including the former Nuneaton Tribune and Rugby Advertiser, and, as deputy editor at The Buckingham and Winslow Advertiser series.

She said: “There are a lot of business awards out there but very few which acknowledge the hard work and discipline that go into running a successful business from home, so I’m really proud to make the shortlist.

“Being a solopreneur can have its challenges – but, as I’ve learned, there are so many more rewards, including being part of the journey of success for fellow small businesses and start-ups and seeing them thrive. Their wins also feel like my wins – and that’s an incredible feeling!”

The Small Business Awards winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony in Birmingham on December 13th.

Visit Chalmers News PR at: https://chalmersnewspr.co.uk/

To learn more about the UK Small Business Awards visit: https://smallbusinessawardsuk.co.uk/