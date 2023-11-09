Former Northamptonshire lawyer raises the bar with exclusive champagne deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of its growth and development plans, Vinebud has announced an exclusive new deal with the UK’s Champagne retailer of the year. Vinebud is now the only venue in Northamptonshire to stock selected grower Champagnes direct from the farmers in France, which are exclusively supplied by specialist online retailer, Sip Champagnes.

Just in time for Christmas and New Year celebrations, Vinebud is teaming up with Sip Champagnes to offer the county’s wine lovers a taste for small-batch, artisan Champagne direct from the grower including William Saintot, Blanc de Noirs NV; Delouvin, Meunier Perpetuel NV; and Remi Leroy, Les Crots Rosé 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 9th December from 7pm to 10pm, Vinebud will be staging a special festive wine tasting event in partnership with local private catering company, Bespoke Grazing. People will be offered the chance to sample selected Champagnes from the Sip range, as well as get expert advice on food pairing suggestions for the festive season.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vinebud founder Josh Moinet and his partner Sally

Sip Champagnes was crowned ‘Sparkling Retailer of the Year 2023’ in the International Wine Challenge (IWC) Industry Awards in July. With the UK’s largest collection of 60 Champagne producers and over 150 individual cuvées from across 25 villages in its range, Sip Champagnes only deal with ethically-sourced and artisan products direct from the farmer.

As well as the UK’s widest selection of Grower Champagnes, Sip Champagnes focuses on newly discovered and fully independent producers that can’t be found anywhere else.

Josh Moinet, founder and owner of Vinebud in Towcester, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Working directly with small-batch, artisan and handcrafted wine producers is at the heart of everything we do here at Vinebud.

“By partnering with Sip Champagnes, we’re now able to bring multi award-winning grower Champagnes to wine lovers across Northamptonshire direct from the farmers in France just in time for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“Our collection of champagnes from the Sip range aren’t available to buy anywhere else in the county, so we’re really proud to be offering our customers these unique, great value products for the first time and for less than £50 per bottle.

“Our special event on 9th December will also offer Northamptonshire wine lovers the opportunity to sample selected wines and Champagnes from the Sip range before they make their festive purchases. Experts will also be on hand to offer food pairing suggestions for the festive season. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sip Champagnes was formed in 2020 by business partners, Daniel Blatchford and Peter Crawford. In just three short years they have established the company as the UK’s leading online Grower Champagne retailer.

Daniel Blatchford, Co-founder of Sip Champagnes, said:

“We’re really excited to launching our first retail partnership in Northamptonshire with Vinebud of Towcester. We love to work with independent wine retailers like Vinebud who appreciate only the best small-batch, handcrafted champagne direct from France’s iconic wine region.

“The dominance of the big wine houses and supermarket champagne has meant that Champagne options have been very limited in the UK. Before we established Sip Champagnes, small producers had no supply chain and no access to high-end restaurants, bars, hotels and wine boutiques, which meant consumers had little choice. “

Sip Champagnes was recently crowned IWC Sparkling Retailer 2023 at the prestigious International Wine Challenge Industry Awards, who singled out their ‘impressive range and ‘obvious passion’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sip Champagnes are also past recipients of Decanter’s ‘Champagne & Sparkling Specialist Retailer of the Year’ and the Drinks Business ‘Specialist Online Retailer of the Year.’ They continue to go from strength to strength as UK consumers develop a taste for unique grower Champagne.

All Sip Champagnes packaging is made from recycled material and is 100% recyclable. They also invest in carbon offsetting programmes to reduce their environmental impact and they plant a tree for every order placed.

For more information on Vine Bud of, go to www.vinebud.co.uk and follow on social media, including Instagram www.instagram.com/vine.bud and Facebook www.facebook.com/vinebuduk

To book a place at Vinebud’s Christmas tasting night on 9th December, go to https://vinebud.co.uk/Event/The%20Christmas%20Tasting,%20Night%201?id=23

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on Sip Champagnes, go to https://sipchampagnes.com and follow on social media, including Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sip_champagnes; Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sipchampagnes; andTwitter https://twitter.com/ChampagnesSip