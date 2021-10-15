Former Northampton business leader launches new franchise company to promote 'better work-life balance'

Ann Brebner, former leader of Northampton Business Network

A well-known Northampton businesswoman has launched a new commercial cleaning franchise which says it promises a better work-life balance for its people.

Ann Brebner, former leader of Northampton Business Network, officially launched Workplace Cleaning Solutions Ltd this week with her business partner, Catherine Fitch.

The company’s business model offers franchisees the opportunity to build and scale their own commercial cleaning business, leveraging support tools, services, and training to work smarter and more sustainably around their life.

Ann, who has run both domestic and commercial cleaning business for nearly 20 years, said: “Work-life balance is very important, so we decided to smash the mould that other cleaning franchises have been using for years by doing things in a markedly different way. One which brings in much more balance.

“For example, we provide all our franchisees with a call reception service to take initial enquiries, follow-up leads, manage messages and much more. By leveraging other people’s skills, it reduces the administration burden on the business owner, allowing them to focus on running the business itself.

“Whether you want to earn £30,000 or £3 million from your business, our Workplace Cleaning Solutions franchise actively facilitates and celebrates the individual business goals of each of our franchisees.”

Workplace Cleaning Solutions Franchise concentrates on commercial and office cleaning, and enables all its franchisees to get started quickly, with no significant initial outlays, making it more manageable.

With the pandemic having inspired a more flexible and agile working, Ann hopes that people who may be feeling ready for a change in career or an alternative way of working, will get in touch to find out more.

Keith is one of the franchisees, and runs the Workplace Cleaning Solutions branch for Northampton East, which includes the towns of Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby. His ambitious vision is to build a family business with his daughter before he retires.

“It’s a really good business model that can grow in terms of the potential income, and to have Ann and Catherine mentoring us means we will pick up lots of tips about becoming a successful business owners.