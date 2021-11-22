Former Carlsberg office block in Northampton put on the market for £2.7m

Jacobsen House in Bridge Street, Northampton

Office buildings previously used by Carlsberg in the centre of Northampton are on the market for just over £2.7 million after the company carried out a review across the country.

The company says no jobs have been lost as a result of the office closure and the main brewery is unaffected.

In November last year, Carlsberg merged with Marston's Brewing Company and since then has carried out a review of its offices, brewery and depot sites.

The Bridge Street offices had not reopened since March 2020.

A spokesperson for Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company (CMBC) said: “The past year has given us time to reflect on how we will work in the future and better support our employees.

"Working remotely and in a hybrid manner has proven successful for us and our employees and we know that supporting flexible ways of working is here to stay.

“Following the formation of CMBC last year, we’ve reviewed how a return to our offices will look for us and how best we can use our existing offices and sites across the UK, including our large Wolverhampton office.

"We took the decision that the Bridge Street office was not suitable for our future needs and that we would explore its sale.

“Rest assured as a significant employer in Northampton, we remain committed to maintaining our presence in the town.

"Our brewery, which is proudly the biggest in the CMBC estate, continues to operate as normal, supported by more flexible office space to be incorporated in the brewery and we have also invested in a smaller hub office in our National Distribution Centre in Swan Valley.

“We believe this approach will better suit the needs of our employees and our business as we build a more sustainable beer company in the UK.”

It is understood that the closure has not had any impact on job numbers.

The office building is being marketed on Rightmove.

It is described as having 46,000 sq ft of office space in an 'excellent location'.

"Jacobsen House is now surplus to the requirements of Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company and is being offered for sale. The adjoining brewery is unaffected by the proposed disposal. The property comprises a detached three-storey office building, which was built in the mid 1900's and is of red brick construction, surmounted beneath a flat roof," the website says.