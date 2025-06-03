Forces business award for Northampton's Nick

Nicholas Murphy

Nicholas Murphy, Branch Manager at Vertu Vauxhall and Citroen Northampton, has been named a finalist in the British Forces in Business Awards 2025.

Recognised in the Team Leader of the Year category, Nick is among a record-breaking 950+ nominees from across the UK. The British Forces in Business Awards is the world’s largest celebration of military veterans who have successfully transitioned into civilian careers, showcasing the immense value former service personnel bring to businesses nationwide.

Nick joined the motor retail sector following his service in the Royal Navy and has quickly risen through the ranks to lead Vertu Vauxhall and Citroen Northampton. His leadership, drive, and commitment to team development have earned him national recognition.

Speaking about the nomination, Nick said: “It’s an honour to be recognised alongside such an inspiring group of individuals. My time in the Royal Navy taught me resilience, discipline, and the importance of teamwork, which are skills I use every day. I’m proud to represent both the military and the motor retail industry at these awards.”

Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu, added: “We are incredibly proud of Nick and his well-deserved nomination. His dedication, leadership, and commitment to excellence are exemplary. At Vertu, we value the experience and work ethic that veterans bring to our business, and Nick’s journey is a brilliant example of that in action.”

The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony at the Grosvenor House London, Park Lane, on 26 June 2025.