Football fundraiser creates business partnership

A valued partnership between two leading Northamptonshire businesses was created through their involvement in a popular local football fundraiser.

Silverstone Soccer, hosted by Silverstone Leasing, has raised thousands of pounds over the past five years for Cynthia Spencer Hospice, bringing together local businesses in a pitch battle for glory.

The charity event also provides a fun networking opportunity for local firms and was the kick start for a collaboration between Silverstone Leasing and award-winning asbestos management company, Acorn Analytical Services.

Both companies have supported the hospice, which provides invaluable palliative care for patients in North Northamptonshire, separately for a number of years so entering a team to Silverstone Soccer was an easy choice for Acorn Analytical Services.

Acorn Analytical Services football team at a previous Silverstone Soccer event, with Silverstone Leasing’s Joe Francis, second from right.

Since their debut match, Acorn Analytical Services has also sponsored the popular event, signing up as a sponsor again for this year’s contest in June.

They have also leased almost 20 vans and cars from Silverstone Leasing to transport their growing team.

Acorn Analytical Services has been working hard to reduce their carbon footprint and as part of their sustainability efforts, have switched their company vehicles to hybrid or fully electric where possible. Silverstone Leasing has been able to offer successful solutions to help support them with these ambitions.

All Acorn Analytical office staff now have electric vehicles, and most site staff have hybrid vehicles, with the team also installing electric charging stations at their Moulton Park base.

Acorn Analytical Services head of operations Daniel Crask said: “We first met the Silverstone Leasing team at Silverstone Soccer, which is what kicked it all off! We try to support local businesses as much as we can, and Silverstone Leasing are a fantastic example of a hardworking, trustworthy and efficient Northamptonshire business.

“We’ve got a great relationship with the managing director, Scott Norville and with team leader Ryan Bishop. They are friendly, approachable and easy to get on with, and they get the job done. They really get to know their customers, understanding exactly what we need, and they get it sorted in a timely manner.”

Ryan Bishop added: “It is a pleasure to work with Acorn Analytical Services. We have built a great relationship with Daniel and the rest of the team. For us its not just about providing our customers with the right vehicle, it’s about helping them to achieve wider business goals.

“Our flexibility and wide product scope means that we’ve got plenty of choice, whatever the team might require, and we’re delighted to be able to supply the vehicles they need to support their day-to-day operations, whether that be cars or vans, electric, petrol or hybrid.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration and seeing Acorn hit the pitch again for Silverstone Soccer in June.”