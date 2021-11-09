Football club scores £1,000 donation from Daventry firm to help educate young people

HRH the Princess Royal opens the second centre in 2018.

Northampton Town football club’s education centre has been given £1,000 from Amazon fulfilment centre.

The League Two club, which has a variety of grassroots teams for players of all abilities, operates an education centre for its football and education programme.

The Cobblers will use the money to buy a new television, which will be used for presentations as part of its education programmes.

Its second education centre was opened by HRH the Princess Royal in 2018.