Football club scores £1,000 donation from Daventry firm to help educate young people
An education centre for young people has received a donation from a Daventry firm to help continue its work.
Northampton Town football club’s education centre has been given £1,000 from Amazon fulfilment centre.
The League Two club, which has a variety of grassroots teams for players of all abilities, operates an education centre for its football and education programme.
The Cobblers will use the money to buy a new television, which will be used for presentations as part of its education programmes.
Its second education centre was opened by HRH the Princess Royal in 2018.
Caroline Lucy, Commercial Director for Northampton Town football club said: “I want to say thank you to Vivek and the team at Amazon for this donation. We’re keen to support the players with their education in any way we can, so this is a great help.”