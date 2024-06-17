Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A food production company, with a huge factory in Northampton, has recalled some of its products due to possible E. coli contamination.

Greencore, which has a base in Moulton Park, has “voluntarily” recalled a number of pre-packaged sandwiches, wraps and salads, as a precaution.

The firm says there is a potential food safety risk, due to a “possible contamination with E. coli”. It also says E. coli has not been found in the products, rather it is recalling them as a precaution.

A spokeswoman for Greencore said: “As a precautionary measure, we have voluntarily recalled a number of sandwiches and wraps due to a potential food safety risk.

Greencore has a huge warehouse in Moulton Park, Northampton.

"Greencore adheres to the highest standards of food safety, and we are working closely with the Food Standards Agency and our suppliers to better understand the possible source of any potential issue.”

Greencore was asked if the “possible contamination” was linked to the Northampton site, however they did not answer the question.

According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), point of sale notices will be displayed where the products were sold. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

The FSA advises customers not to eat any of the recalled products and instead take them back to where they were bought, for a full refund.