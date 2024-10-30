Food business banks another accolade as co-founder urges community to celebrate local produce

An award-winning food business recently banked itself another accolade, as the co-founder urged the community to celebrate what is created here in our county.

The Food Library, located in Cecil Road, is run by Michael Mayhew and Laura Elliott. Sustainability is a priority for the pair, who run a year-round programme of workshops, events and dining at the evolving slow food hub.

Alongside their book collection, The Food Library is home to a monthly seasonal dining club and their larder of produce, made with fruit and vegetables grown in their beloved kitchen garden.

One of those products is the blackberry, rhubarb and cardamom liqueur, which earned them the top spot in the ‘Artisan Local Drink of the Year’ category at this year’s Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards.

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo about the prestigious win, Michael said: “I’m absolutely blown away to be honest with you. That is really special for us. This is a celebration of the people who are working independently within the food and drink industry in Northampton.”

Though the award means a lot to the team, Michael says what makes the hard work worthwhile is when people go out of their way to buy and enjoy the product.

“It’s up to people to engage with what is being produced here,” said Michael, who believes a thriving food and drink industry is essential for the county.

“It’s not easy. It’s about getting the word out and people saying yes. Artisan isn’t posh, it’s purely handmade and not in the big supermarkets. Really, it’s up to the population of Northampton to support this.

“We are producing something which is not only local, but is the best that we can make it. That’s worth celebrating and it is a flavour of Northampton. It’s made by the people who are living and working here, and that’s really exciting.”

The proprietor gave a shout out to two fellow producers he admires. He described Hamm Tun Fine Foods’ cheese as “off the scale” and Wharf Distillery’s passion for what they create as “phenomenal”.

Michael appreciates the Weetabix Awards for bringing people together with a shared understanding of what it takes to work in the food and drink industry – and they can celebrate each other’s successes.

For more information, visit The Food Library’s website here.